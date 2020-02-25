Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Lake
Find more places like 181 Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Lake, MN
/
181 Meadow Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
181 Meadow Lane
181 Meadow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
181 Meadow Lane, Long Lake, MN 55356
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous re-modeled home. Everything is fresh and bright. Loads of living space. Close to Long Lake, Wayzata and a quick commute downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 181 Meadow Lane have any available units?
181 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Lake, MN
.
What amenities does 181 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 181 Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 181 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
181 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 181 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Lake
.
Does 181 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 181 Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 181 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 181 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 181 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 181 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Excelsior, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Victoria, MN
Hopkins, MN
Chaska, MN
Golden Valley, MN
New Hope, MN
Crystal, MN
St. Bonifacius, MN
Rogers, MN
Shakopee, MN
Robbinsdale, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Champlin, MN
Waconia, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Anoka, MN
Ramsey, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Anoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University