Long Lake, MN
181 Meadow Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

181 Meadow Lane

181 Meadow Lane
Location

181 Meadow Lane, Long Lake, MN 55356

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous re-modeled home. Everything is fresh and bright. Loads of living space. Close to Long Lake, Wayzata and a quick commute downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

