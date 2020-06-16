Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lino Lakes
Find more places like 658 Town Center Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lino Lakes, MN
/
658 Town Center Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
658 Town Center Drive
658 Town Center Pkwy
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
658 Town Center Pkwy, Lino Lakes, MN 55014
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3+ bedroom 3 bath townhome built in 2019, open floor plan, stainless appliances, convenient Lino Lakes location. 2 car garage, front porch and deck off back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 658 Town Center Drive have any available units?
658 Town Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lino Lakes, MN
.
What amenities does 658 Town Center Drive have?
Some of 658 Town Center Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 658 Town Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
658 Town Center Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Town Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 658 Town Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lino Lakes
.
Does 658 Town Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 658 Town Center Drive does offer parking.
Does 658 Town Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 Town Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Town Center Drive have a pool?
No, 658 Town Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 658 Town Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 658 Town Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Town Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 Town Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 658 Town Center Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 658 Town Center Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
