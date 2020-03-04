134 Morgan Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, private master suite, home office/loft, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 134 Morgan Ln Lino Lakes MN 55014