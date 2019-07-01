All apartments in Lino Lakes
Find more places like 1034 Birch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lino Lakes, MN
/
1034 Birch Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1034 Birch Street

1034 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1034 Birch Street, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/15/2019

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Birch Street have any available units?
1034 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
Is 1034 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Birch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 Birch Street is pet friendly.
Does 1034 Birch Street offer parking?
No, 1034 Birch Street does not offer parking.
Does 1034 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Birch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 1034 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 1034 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Birch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 Birch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 Birch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNShoreview, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNBlaine, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNLittle Canada, MNFridley, MNNorth St. Paul, MNOakdale, MNSt. Anthony, MNFalcon Heights, MNBrooklyn Center, MNStillwater, MNChamplin, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities