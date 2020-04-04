9244 Syndicate Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

2 Bed/1.5 Ba Duplex - Must See! Available for move in Now! - Very Clean Duplex unit.. Upper level features a large living room (18 x 14) and spacious kitchen/dining area with lots of cabinet and counter space, and half bath. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, full updated bath with ceramic tile surround, and laundry room (newer washer & dryer provided).



Tenant is responsible for all utilities for their side of the property. Includes lawn service. No pets allowed. Must see! Available for move in Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633664)