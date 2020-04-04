All apartments in Lexington
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

9244 Syndicate Ave

9244 Syndicate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9244 Syndicate Avenue, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bed/1.5 Ba Duplex - Must See! Available for move in Now! - Very Clean Duplex unit.. Upper level features a large living room (18 x 14) and spacious kitchen/dining area with lots of cabinet and counter space, and half bath. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, full updated bath with ceramic tile surround, and laundry room (newer washer & dryer provided).

Tenant is responsible for all utilities for their side of the property. Includes lawn service. No pets allowed. Must see! Available for move in Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9244 Syndicate Ave have any available units?
9244 Syndicate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MN.
Is 9244 Syndicate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9244 Syndicate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9244 Syndicate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9244 Syndicate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 9244 Syndicate Ave offer parking?
No, 9244 Syndicate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9244 Syndicate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9244 Syndicate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9244 Syndicate Ave have a pool?
No, 9244 Syndicate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9244 Syndicate Ave have accessible units?
No, 9244 Syndicate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9244 Syndicate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9244 Syndicate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9244 Syndicate Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9244 Syndicate Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

