Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:12 AM
9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1
9002 Lexington Avenue North
No Longer Available
Location
9002 Lexington Avenue North, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come see this great duplex in a fantastic location! Good size 3 bed, 1 bath unit. Washer and dryer in the unit. Nice corner lot with plenty of room. Pets are not allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have any available units?
9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lexington, MN
What amenities does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets.
Amenities section
Is 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lexington
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 offer parking?
No, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 has units with air conditioning.
