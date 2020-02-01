All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, MN
/
9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:12 AM

9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1

9002 Lexington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9002 Lexington Avenue North, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come see this great duplex in a fantastic location! Good size 3 bed, 1 bath unit. Washer and dryer in the unit. Nice corner lot with plenty of room. Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have any available units?
9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MN.
What amenities does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 offer parking?
No, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNBlaine, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNFridley, MNVadnais Heights, MNColumbia Heights, MN
St. Anthony, MNLittle Canada, MNBrooklyn Center, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHugo, MNChamplin, MNForest Lake, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MNAnoka, MNGolden Valley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University