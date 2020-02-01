9002 Lexington Avenue Northeast - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come see this great duplex in a fantastic location! Good size 3 bed, 1 bath unit. Washer and dryer in the unit. Nice corner lot with plenty of room. Pets are not allowed.