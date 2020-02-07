All apartments in Lauderdale
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

1898 Walnut Street

1898 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1898 Walnut Street, Lauderdale, MN 55113
Lauderdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An awesome rental property. Available June 1, 2020. Newly updated, off street
parking, 2 car garage. Easy access to Saint Paul & MPLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1898 Walnut Street have any available units?
1898 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lauderdale, MN.
What amenities does 1898 Walnut Street have?
Some of 1898 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1898 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1898 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1898 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1898 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale.
Does 1898 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1898 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 1898 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1898 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1898 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1898 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1898 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1898 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1898 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1898 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1898 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1898 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

