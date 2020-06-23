All apartments in Lauderdale
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:47 AM

1634 Eustis St - 05

1634 Eustis Street · (651) 560-0632
Location

1634 Eustis Street, Lauderdale, MN 55108
Lauderdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$867

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Contact info:
Jon | CPM Homes | 651-560-0632 (Text is Best)

-Crossroad Apartments-

(3 buildings/ 52 units)
2400 Larpenteur Ave W, Lauderdale, MN
1634 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN
1642 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN

$867/mo

KEY FEATURES:
Sq Footage: 550 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Off street | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $867
Pets Policy: Cats OK
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 1-3 (Garden level is cheaper)
Property Type: Apartment

DESCRIPTION:
Conveniently located off of Highway 280 to get anywhere in the twin cites fast. On the bus line. 1 Mile from University of Minnesota Saint Paul Campus. Visit our website at www.cpm-homes.com for more info and to apply!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Tile floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Controlled access
Near transportation
Guest parking
Off-street parking

LEASE TERMS
Heat, water, trash and storage locker included. On bus line. Near University of Minnesota Saint Paul Campus. Very convenient to both downtowns. Laundry on site.

ADDITIONAL LINKS
Website: http://www.cpm-homes.com
Virtual Tour: www.cpm-homes.com

Contact info:
Jon
CPM Homes
651-560-0632

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Eustis St - 05 have any available units?
1634 Eustis St - 05 has a unit available for $867 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1634 Eustis St - 05 have?
Some of 1634 Eustis St - 05's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Eustis St - 05 currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Eustis St - 05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Eustis St - 05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 Eustis St - 05 is pet friendly.
Does 1634 Eustis St - 05 offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Eustis St - 05 offers parking.
Does 1634 Eustis St - 05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Eustis St - 05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Eustis St - 05 have a pool?
No, 1634 Eustis St - 05 does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Eustis St - 05 have accessible units?
No, 1634 Eustis St - 05 does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Eustis St - 05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Eustis St - 05 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Eustis St - 05 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1634 Eustis St - 05 has units with air conditioning.
