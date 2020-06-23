1634 Eustis St - 05

Amenities
Contact info:
Jon | CPM Homes | 651-560-0632 (Text is Best)
-Crossroad Apartments-
(3 buildings/ 52 units)
2400 Larpenteur Ave W, Lauderdale, MN
1634 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN
1642 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN
$867/mo
KEY FEATURES:
Sq Footage: 550 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Off street | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $867
Pets Policy: Cats OK
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 1-3 (Garden level is cheaper)
Property Type: Apartment
DESCRIPTION:
Conveniently located off of Highway 280 to get anywhere in the twin cites fast. On the bus line. 1 Mile from University of Minnesota Saint Paul Campus. Visit our website at www.cpm-homes.com for more info and to apply!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Tile floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Controlled access
Near transportation
Guest parking
Off-street parking
LEASE TERMS
Heat, water, trash and storage locker included. On bus line. Near University of Minnesota Saint Paul Campus. Very convenient to both downtowns. Laundry on site.
ADDITIONAL LINKS
Website: http://www.cpm-homes.com
Virtual Tour: www.cpm-homes.com
