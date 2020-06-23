1634 Eustis St - 05

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking guest parking

Jon | CPM Homes | 651-560-0632 (Text is Best)



-Crossroad Apartments-



(3 buildings/ 52 units)

2400 Larpenteur Ave W, Lauderdale, MN

1634 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN

1642 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN



$867/mo



KEY FEATURES:

Sq Footage: 550 sqft.

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 Off street | Guest parking

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $867

Pets Policy: Cats OK

Laundry: Shared

Floor: 1-3 (Garden level is cheaper)

Property Type: Apartment



DESCRIPTION:

Conveniently located off of Highway 280 to get anywhere in the twin cites fast. On the bus line. 1 Mile from University of Minnesota Saint Paul Campus. Visit our website at www.cpm-homes.com for more info and to apply!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Storage space

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Ceiling fans

Double pane / Storm windows

Cable-ready

Intercom system

Tile floor



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Controlled access

Near transportation

Guest parking

Off-street parking



LEASE TERMS

Heat, water, trash and storage locker included. On bus line. Near University of Minnesota Saint Paul Campus. Very convenient to both downtowns. Laundry on site.



ADDITIONAL LINKS

Website: http://www.cpm-homes.com

Virtual Tour: www.cpm-homes.com



