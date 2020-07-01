All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 9728 Oak Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
9728 Oak Shore Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM

9728 Oak Shore Drive

9728 Oak Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9728 Oak Shore Drive, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 level split, neutral decor, well maintained in highly desired area in Lakeville. Vaulted kitchen, formal dining room, ceramics, maintenance free siding, private patio and back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9728 Oak Shore Drive have any available units?
9728 Oak Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 9728 Oak Shore Drive have?
Some of 9728 Oak Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9728 Oak Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9728 Oak Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9728 Oak Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9728 Oak Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 9728 Oak Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9728 Oak Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 9728 Oak Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9728 Oak Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9728 Oak Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 9728 Oak Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9728 Oak Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 9728 Oak Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9728 Oak Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9728 Oak Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9728 Oak Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9728 Oak Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University