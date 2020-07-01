9728 Oak Shore Drive

Beautiful 4 level split, neutral decor, well maintained in highly desired area in Lakeville. Vaulted kitchen, formal dining room, ceramics, maintenance free siding, private patio and back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
