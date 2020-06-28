All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

8665 209th Street W

8665 209th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

8665 209th Street West, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare one level rental available immediately in awesome downtown Lakeville location. Hard to find - owner will consider all pets! Main floor bedrooms and 2 full baths. Oversized 1+ stall garage. Large yard, great schools! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8665 209th Street W have any available units?
8665 209th Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 8665 209th Street W have?
Some of 8665 209th Street W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8665 209th Street W currently offering any rent specials?
8665 209th Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8665 209th Street W pet-friendly?
Yes, 8665 209th Street W is pet friendly.
Does 8665 209th Street W offer parking?
Yes, 8665 209th Street W offers parking.
Does 8665 209th Street W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8665 209th Street W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8665 209th Street W have a pool?
No, 8665 209th Street W does not have a pool.
Does 8665 209th Street W have accessible units?
No, 8665 209th Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 8665 209th Street W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8665 209th Street W has units with dishwashers.
Does 8665 209th Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8665 209th Street W does not have units with air conditioning.

