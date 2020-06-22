All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:01 PM

20899 Isle Avenue

20899 Isle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20899 Isle Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located just 2 block from Lakeville South High School. 5 bedroom Split level home with 3 baths, 4 season porch, 3 car garage, Granite kitchen counters, Stainless steel appliances, High eff furnace, Paver patio, Fireplace, Lower level walks out to huge back yard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20899 Isle Avenue have any available units?
20899 Isle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 20899 Isle Avenue have?
Some of 20899 Isle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20899 Isle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20899 Isle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20899 Isle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20899 Isle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20899 Isle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20899 Isle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20899 Isle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20899 Isle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20899 Isle Avenue have a pool?
No, 20899 Isle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20899 Isle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20899 Isle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20899 Isle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20899 Isle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20899 Isle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20899 Isle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
