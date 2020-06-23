All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 20005 Heritage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
20005 Heritage Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

20005 Heritage Drive

20005 Heritage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

20005 Heritage Drive, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
20005 Heritage Drive Available 07/01/20 The Heritage Walk... - 1,400 SF, 2 BR, 2.5 BA Townhome Featuring 2 CAR Attached Tuck-Under Garage, Custom Built-Ins, Gas Fireplace, Walk-Out Deck, Laundry Closet, Master Suite (Including Master Bathroom Jacuzzi Tub), Neutral Decor, and Much Much More. Other Details, Apply:
AVAILABLE: 7/1/2020
APPLICATION FEE: $75/Applicant
TENANT UTILITIES: Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet
OWNER UTILITIES: Association Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance: Lawn Care, Snow Removal)
SECURITY DEPOSIT: One Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
PETS: Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
SECTION 8: No
SMOKING: No

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3549441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20005 Heritage Drive have any available units?
20005 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 20005 Heritage Drive have?
Some of 20005 Heritage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20005 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20005 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20005 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20005 Heritage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20005 Heritage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20005 Heritage Drive offers parking.
Does 20005 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20005 Heritage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20005 Heritage Drive have a pool?
No, 20005 Heritage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20005 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 20005 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20005 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20005 Heritage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20005 Heritage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20005 Heritage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University