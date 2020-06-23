Amenities

20005 Heritage Drive Available 07/01/20 The Heritage Walk... - 1,400 SF, 2 BR, 2.5 BA Townhome Featuring 2 CAR Attached Tuck-Under Garage, Custom Built-Ins, Gas Fireplace, Walk-Out Deck, Laundry Closet, Master Suite (Including Master Bathroom Jacuzzi Tub), Neutral Decor, and Much Much More. Other Details, Apply:

AVAILABLE: 7/1/2020

APPLICATION FEE: $75/Applicant

TENANT UTILITIES: Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet

OWNER UTILITIES: Association Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance: Lawn Care, Snow Removal)

SECURITY DEPOSIT: One Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

PETS: Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

SECTION 8: No

SMOKING: No



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3549441)