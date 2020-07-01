All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:00 AM

18358 Kerrville Trail

18358 Kerrville Trail · No Longer Available
Location

18358 Kerrville Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044
Prairie Lake

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18358 Kerrville Trail have any available units?
18358 Kerrville Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 18358 Kerrville Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18358 Kerrville Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18358 Kerrville Trail pet-friendly?
No, 18358 Kerrville Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 18358 Kerrville Trail offer parking?
Yes, 18358 Kerrville Trail offers parking.
Does 18358 Kerrville Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18358 Kerrville Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18358 Kerrville Trail have a pool?
No, 18358 Kerrville Trail does not have a pool.
Does 18358 Kerrville Trail have accessible units?
No, 18358 Kerrville Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18358 Kerrville Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18358 Kerrville Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18358 Kerrville Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 18358 Kerrville Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

