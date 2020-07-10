All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 17919 Kindle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
17919 Kindle Court
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

17919 Kindle Court

17919 Kindle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

17919 Kindle Court, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1ce47d702a ----
This beautiful single level executive home is available May 1st. Main level features one level living with grand design and elegant decor throughout. Master suite, office or bedroom, gourmet kitchen, dining, and living room are featured on the main level along with the deck and screen porch with views of the wooded back yard. The finished lower level boasts 2 more large bedrooms, full bath, family room with another fireplace and wet bar, large rec room, and tons of storage space. This convenient location offers nearby shopping, schools, and easy freeway access. Lakeville South HS, Kenwood Middle, and Orchard Lake Elem. attendance areas. You will love it! Email Matt with Renters Outlet LLC to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17919 Kindle Court have any available units?
17919 Kindle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 17919 Kindle Court currently offering any rent specials?
17919 Kindle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17919 Kindle Court pet-friendly?
No, 17919 Kindle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17919 Kindle Court offer parking?
No, 17919 Kindle Court does not offer parking.
Does 17919 Kindle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17919 Kindle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17919 Kindle Court have a pool?
No, 17919 Kindle Court does not have a pool.
Does 17919 Kindle Court have accessible units?
No, 17919 Kindle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17919 Kindle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17919 Kindle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17919 Kindle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17919 Kindle Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Accessible ApartmentsLakeville Apartments with Gym
Lakeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University