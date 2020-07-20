All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 17600 Hayes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
17600 Hayes Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

17600 Hayes Avenue

17600 Hayes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

17600 Hayes Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044
Pine Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/07/2019

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17600 Hayes Avenue have any available units?
17600 Hayes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 17600 Hayes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17600 Hayes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17600 Hayes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17600 Hayes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17600 Hayes Avenue offer parking?
No, 17600 Hayes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17600 Hayes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17600 Hayes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17600 Hayes Avenue have a pool?
No, 17600 Hayes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17600 Hayes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17600 Hayes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17600 Hayes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17600 Hayes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17600 Hayes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17600 Hayes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Accessible ApartmentsLakeville Apartments with Gyms
Lakeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Elk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University