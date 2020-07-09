All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 16942 Fairhaven Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
16942 Fairhaven Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

16942 Fairhaven Ave

16942 Fairhaven Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16942 Fairhaven Ave, Lakeville, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Great single family home in a great neighborhood, 196 school district. Large fenced in backyard with a Rainbow play set. A room perfect for a home theater that has a bar area as well as plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have any available units?
16942 Fairhaven Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have?
Some of 16942 Fairhaven Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16942 Fairhaven Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16942 Fairhaven Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16942 Fairhaven Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave offers parking.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have a pool?
No, 16942 Fairhaven Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have accessible units?
No, 16942 Fairhaven Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University