Great single family home in a great neighborhood, 196 school district. Large fenced in backyard with a Rainbow play set. A room perfect for a home theater that has a bar area as well as plenty of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have any available units?
16942 Fairhaven Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have?
Some of 16942 Fairhaven Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16942 Fairhaven Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16942 Fairhaven Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16942 Fairhaven Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave offers parking.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have a pool?
No, 16942 Fairhaven Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have accessible units?
No, 16942 Fairhaven Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16942 Fairhaven Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16942 Fairhaven Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)