16738 Gannon Avenue West

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This rental home has a renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom on the lower level. There is a front deck and patio in the backyard.

4 car heated detached garage.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.