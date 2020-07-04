All apartments in Lakeville
16378 Elm Creek Lane
16378 Elm Creek Lane

16378 Elm Creet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16378 Elm Creet Lane, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16378 Elm Creek Lane have any available units?
16378 Elm Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 16378 Elm Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16378 Elm Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16378 Elm Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16378 Elm Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 16378 Elm Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16378 Elm Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 16378 Elm Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16378 Elm Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16378 Elm Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 16378 Elm Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16378 Elm Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 16378 Elm Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16378 Elm Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16378 Elm Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16378 Elm Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16378 Elm Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

