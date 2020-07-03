Rent Calculator
16291 Kenyon Ave- 330
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM
1 of 1
16291 Kenyon Ave- 330
16291 Kenyon Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
16291 Kenyon Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This unit has a DEN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 have any available units?
16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lakeville, MN
.
Is 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 currently offering any rent specials?
16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 pet-friendly?
No, 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lakeville
.
Does 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 offer parking?
No, 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 does not offer parking.
Does 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 have a pool?
No, 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 does not have a pool.
Does 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 have accessible units?
No, 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 does not have accessible units.
Does 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16291 Kenyon Ave- 330 does not have units with air conditioning.
