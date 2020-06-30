All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
16075 Joplin Ave. - 1
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

16075 Joplin Ave. - 1

16075 Joplin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16075 Joplin Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044
Oak Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely updated upper level unit located in a smaller 4-plex. New flooring installed throughout just a year ago, including modern dark vinyl wood in the living, dining, kitchen and hallway, as well as new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen cabinets have been freshly painted white. Three bedrooms and one bathroom with double sinks and a linen closet in the hall for extra storage. Sliding doors from living room walk out onto a private deck. Neutral paint throughout. AC wall unit provided. Coin operated, shared laundry in the building. One car detached garage plus one designated parking spot included, as well as street parking. Conveniently located off of I-35 and Co Rd 46. Lakeville School District #194.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. One small pet may be considered along with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, water, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
*The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Cozy 4-Plex located in great Lakeville North location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 have any available units?
16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 have?
Some of 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 offers parking.
Does 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 have a pool?
No, 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16075 Joplin Ave. - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University