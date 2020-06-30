16075 Joplin Ave. - 1

Amenities

Nicely updated upper level unit located in a smaller 4-plex. New flooring installed throughout just a year ago, including modern dark vinyl wood in the living, dining, kitchen and hallway, as well as new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen cabinets have been freshly painted white. Three bedrooms and one bathroom with double sinks and a linen closet in the hall for extra storage. Sliding doors from living room walk out onto a private deck. Neutral paint throughout. AC wall unit provided. Coin operated, shared laundry in the building. One car detached garage plus one designated parking spot included, as well as street parking. Conveniently located off of I-35 and Co Rd 46. Lakeville School District #194.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. One small pet may be considered along with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, water, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions

*The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

