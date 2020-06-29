All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:45 PM

11226 204th St W

11226 204th St West · No Longer Available
Location

11226 204th St West, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! To set up a showing, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Very cute 2-story unit that is a 2 bedroom plus loft with one full bathroom, one half bath with in-unit laundry. This is a nice unit with lots of windows that make the unit bright and cheery. You will love the cozy carpet in the whole house as well as the vaulted ceiling. The kitchen has an open feel to it so you can easily entertain that opens to the large living room! The bedrooms are nice sized with the full bath and laundry on the upper level and the half bath on the main level. You will enjoy this private unit This property has great access to hwy 35 and is close to all kinds of shopping and restaurants. It is also in the coveted Lakeville school district so you know this one will go fast! Hurry in and see this place soon as it is sure not to last long! Tenant is responsible for all utilities except trash and water .NO Sec 8 . Call today!. Qualifications: 620 or better credit score, total household income more than 3x rent, clean background check and good rental history. $55/adult application fee. Lease Terms 24 month lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11226 204th St W have any available units?
11226 204th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 11226 204th St W currently offering any rent specials?
11226 204th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11226 204th St W pet-friendly?
No, 11226 204th St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 11226 204th St W offer parking?
No, 11226 204th St W does not offer parking.
Does 11226 204th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11226 204th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11226 204th St W have a pool?
No, 11226 204th St W does not have a pool.
Does 11226 204th St W have accessible units?
No, 11226 204th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 11226 204th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 11226 204th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11226 204th St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 11226 204th St W does not have units with air conditioning.

