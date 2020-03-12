All apartments in Lake Elmo
Find more places like 9733 8th Street N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Elmo, MN
/
9733 8th Street N
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

9733 8th Street N

9733 8th St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9733 8th St N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This New Construction home has it all! Gorgeous 2 story model home with plenty of natural light on NE facing home-site. Home has a sport court with high impact walls and tempered glass windows. 182 sq. ft. patio. Possible Rent to Own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9733 8th Street N have any available units?
9733 8th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Elmo, MN.
What amenities does 9733 8th Street N have?
Some of 9733 8th Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9733 8th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
9733 8th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9733 8th Street N pet-friendly?
No, 9733 8th Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elmo.
Does 9733 8th Street N offer parking?
Yes, 9733 8th Street N offers parking.
Does 9733 8th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9733 8th Street N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9733 8th Street N have a pool?
No, 9733 8th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 9733 8th Street N have accessible units?
No, 9733 8th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 9733 8th Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9733 8th Street N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9733 8th Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9733 8th Street N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNOakdale, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MNSouth St. Paul, MNVadnais Heights, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Hudson, WICottage Grove, MNHugo, MNLittle Canada, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNForest Lake, MNSomerset, WIFalcon Heights, MNBlaine, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities