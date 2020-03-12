This New Construction home has it all! Gorgeous 2 story model home with plenty of natural light on NE facing home-site. Home has a sport court with high impact walls and tempered glass windows. 182 sq. ft. patio. Possible Rent to Own!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
9733 8th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Some of 9733 8th Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
9733 8th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.