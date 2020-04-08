All apartments in Lake Elmo
Find more places like 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Elmo, MN
/
8200 Hidden Bay Trl N
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

8200 Hidden Bay Trl N

8200 Hidden Bay Trail North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8200 Hidden Bay Trail North, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! 4,000 sq ft LAKESHORE HOME. This 5BR/4BA home is available for a 4/1 move in! LAKE ACCESS. BOAT RENTAL INCLUDED. Hot tub, 3 season porch, detached spacious garage.... MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $4,999) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,999) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N have any available units?
8200 Hidden Bay Trl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Elmo, MN.
What amenities does 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N have?
Some of 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Hidden Bay Trl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N is pet friendly.
Does 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N offer parking?
Yes, 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N offers parking.
Does 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N have a pool?
No, 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N have accessible units?
No, 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8200 Hidden Bay Trl N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNOakdale, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MNSouth St. Paul, MNVadnais Heights, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Hudson, WICottage Grove, MNHugo, MNLittle Canada, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNForest Lake, MNSomerset, WIFalcon Heights, MNBlaine, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities