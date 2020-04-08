8200 Hidden Bay Trl N

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! 4,000 sq ft LAKESHORE HOME. This 5BR/4BA home is available for a 4/1 move in! LAKE ACCESS. BOAT RENTAL INCLUDED. Hot tub, 3 season porch, detached spacious garage.... MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $4,999) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,999) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!