25787 Xenon St North West

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another listing by ERICA @RENTERS WAREHOUSE! This cozy country home has had many updates including paint, flooring, fixtures, appliances and more. The main level features the kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom along with a 4 season porch, living room and stacked laundry. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms. Tenants are responsible for lawn care/snow removal and utilities. Smaller Pets considered on case-by-case basis w/ pet deposit. Application fee $55/adult. (RENT= $1400, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1400, LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE= $150) To schedule a showing, email!