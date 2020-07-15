All apartments in Isanti County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

25787 Xenon St North West

25787 Xenon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

25787 Xenon Street Northwest, Isanti County, MN 55070

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERS WAREHOUSE! This cozy country home has had many updates including paint, flooring, fixtures, appliances and more. The main level features the kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom along with a 4 season porch, living room and stacked laundry. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms. Tenants are responsible for lawn care/snow removal and utilities. Smaller Pets considered on case-by-case basis w/ pet deposit. Application fee $55/adult. (RENT= $1400, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1400, LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE= $150) To schedule a showing, email!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25787 Xenon St North West have any available units?
25787 Xenon St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Isanti County, MN.
What amenities does 25787 Xenon St North West have?
Some of 25787 Xenon St North West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25787 Xenon St North West currently offering any rent specials?
25787 Xenon St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25787 Xenon St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 25787 Xenon St North West is pet friendly.
Does 25787 Xenon St North West offer parking?
No, 25787 Xenon St North West does not offer parking.
Does 25787 Xenon St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25787 Xenon St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25787 Xenon St North West have a pool?
Yes, 25787 Xenon St North West has a pool.
Does 25787 Xenon St North West have accessible units?
No, 25787 Xenon St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 25787 Xenon St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 25787 Xenon St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25787 Xenon St North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 25787 Xenon St North West does not have units with air conditioning.
