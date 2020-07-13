Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Commons at Inver Hills.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
dogs allowed
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
roommate matching
Exceptional style at an unbeatable price!! Come check out The Commons at Inver Hills! Our beautifully renovated 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units feature luxury upgrades, such as stainless steel appliances, cherry wood floors, granite counter tops and maple kitchen cabinetry! Call for availability! The Commons at Inver Hills has an exclusive hilltop setting overlooking a lake and a golf course and is conveniently located across the stree from Inver Hills Community College.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee (refundable)
Additional: No Felons accepted. Good credit required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25-$40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have any available units?
The Commons at Inver Hills offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Commons at Inver Hills have?
Some of The Commons at Inver Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Commons at Inver Hills currently offering any rent specials?
The Commons at Inver Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Commons at Inver Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Commons at Inver Hills is pet friendly.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills offer parking?
Yes, The Commons at Inver Hills offers parking.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Commons at Inver Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have a pool?
No, The Commons at Inver Hills does not have a pool.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have accessible units?
No, The Commons at Inver Hills does not have accessible units.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Commons at Inver Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Commons at Inver Hills has units with air conditioning.