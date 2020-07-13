All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Find more places like The Commons at Inver Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
The Commons at Inver Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Commons at Inver Hills

8209 College Trl · (224) 302-6182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Inver Grove Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8209 College Trl, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed, 1 Bath - 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bed, 1 Bath - 2

$1,159

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath - 1

$1,175

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Commons at Inver Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
dogs allowed
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
roommate matching
Exceptional style at an unbeatable price!! Come check out The Commons at Inver Hills! Our beautifully renovated 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units feature luxury upgrades, such as stainless steel appliances, cherry wood floors, granite counter tops and maple kitchen cabinetry! Call for availability! The Commons at Inver Hills has an exclusive hilltop setting overlooking a lake and a golf course and is conveniently located across the stree from Inver Hills Community College.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee (refundable)
Additional: No Felons accepted. Good credit required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25-$40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Commons at Inver Hills have any available units?
The Commons at Inver Hills offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Commons at Inver Hills have?
Some of The Commons at Inver Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Commons at Inver Hills currently offering any rent specials?
The Commons at Inver Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Commons at Inver Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Commons at Inver Hills is pet friendly.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills offer parking?
Yes, The Commons at Inver Hills offers parking.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Commons at Inver Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have a pool?
No, The Commons at Inver Hills does not have a pool.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have accessible units?
No, The Commons at Inver Hills does not have accessible units.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Commons at Inver Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does The Commons at Inver Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Commons at Inver Hills has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Commons at Inver Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Similar Pages

Inver Grove Heights 1 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 Bedrooms
Inver Grove Heights Apartments with GarageInver Grove Heights Apartments with Parking
Inver Grove Heights Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Inver Hills Community CollegeAnoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity