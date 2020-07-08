All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Find more places like 8819 Branson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
8819 Branson Dr
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:44 AM

8819 Branson Dr

8819 Branson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inver Grove Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8819 Branson Drive, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available December 1st, no subsidy housing, no pets, maximum 3 occupants.

Large end unit townhouse in convenient Inver Grove Heights. The main floor has good sized living room with vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light and a gas fireplace. Dining room opens up to the kitchen with a breakfast bar and lots of cabinets for storage. Off the kitchen is a half bath and an attached two car garage. Patio off the dining room on a large corner lot.

Second floor has a loft area, large master bedroom, full bathroom with separate jet tub and shower, good size second bedroom, full size washer and dryer.

Convenient to Hwy 52 and 494. Close to Inver Hills Community College, Arbor Pointe Park and golf Course, walking and biking trails.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no criminal, no evictions, no smoking, no pets, good rental history.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Branson Dr have any available units?
8819 Branson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 8819 Branson Dr have?
Some of 8819 Branson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 Branson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Branson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Branson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8819 Branson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does 8819 Branson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8819 Branson Dr offers parking.
Does 8819 Branson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8819 Branson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Branson Dr have a pool?
No, 8819 Branson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8819 Branson Dr have accessible units?
No, 8819 Branson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Branson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8819 Branson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8819 Branson Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8819 Branson Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Similar Pages

Inver Grove Heights 1 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 Bedrooms
Inver Grove Heights Apartments with GarageInver Grove Heights Apartments with Parking
Inver Grove Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Inver Hills Community CollegeAnoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical College