8819 Branson Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available December 1st, no subsidy housing, no pets, maximum 3 occupants.



Large end unit townhouse in convenient Inver Grove Heights. The main floor has good sized living room with vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light and a gas fireplace. Dining room opens up to the kitchen with a breakfast bar and lots of cabinets for storage. Off the kitchen is a half bath and an attached two car garage. Patio off the dining room on a large corner lot.



Second floor has a loft area, large master bedroom, full bathroom with separate jet tub and shower, good size second bedroom, full size washer and dryer.



Convenient to Hwy 52 and 494. Close to Inver Hills Community College, Arbor Pointe Park and golf Course, walking and biking trails.



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no criminal, no evictions, no smoking, no pets, good rental history.



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com