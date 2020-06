Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with a one car attached garage. This two-story unit features 1225 square feet with a gas fireplace in the living room. Walk in closet, close to hiking trails and golf courses. Forced air natural gas heat and central air. Tenant pays gas and electric. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal and association dues. Pet friendly with prior approval and applicable pet fees/deposit. Limit 1 dog or 2 cats. No Section 8.