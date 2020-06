Amenities

6808 Benton Circle Available 08/01/19 Two-Bedroom Town Home with Vaulted Ceilings and Private Patio - Located on Benton Circle, close to major exits and great parks in Inver Grove Heights!



Two bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms

Vaulted ceilings in living room

Loft space that can double as an office

Carpet throughout

Working fireplace

Private patio off of the dining room

Large kitchen with dishwasher and microwave

Attached laundry and garage



No Cats Allowed



