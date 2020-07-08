4894 Bitterman Path

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Another great 2 bed townhome in Inver Grove, immaculately kept. Featuring an open main level with beautiful brick gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar and huge pantry, and a half bath! Upstairs boasts a great loft area perfect for an office, good sized bedroom and large master bedroom with walk in closet and pass through to the beautiful bathroom. Available Dec or Jan 1st - flexible! HOA handles lawn/snow care, trash and water! Tenants only pay Xcel, avg 100! Max of 2 pets considered with additional deposit. Book a tour online with Amanda from Renters Warehouse today! Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 dollar processing fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.