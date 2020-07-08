All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Find more places like 4894 Bitterman Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
4894 Bitterman Path
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4894 Bitterman Path

4894 Bitterman Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inver Grove Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4894 Bitterman Path, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Another great 2 bed townhome in Inver Grove, immaculately kept. Featuring an open main level with beautiful brick gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar and huge pantry, and a half bath! Upstairs boasts a great loft area perfect for an office, good sized bedroom and large master bedroom with walk in closet and pass through to the beautiful bathroom. Available Dec or Jan 1st - flexible! HOA handles lawn/snow care, trash and water! Tenants only pay Xcel, avg 100! Max of 2 pets considered with additional deposit. Book a tour online with Amanda from Renters Warehouse today! Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee and a monthly 7 dollar processing fee applies. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4894 Bitterman Path have any available units?
4894 Bitterman Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
Is 4894 Bitterman Path currently offering any rent specials?
4894 Bitterman Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4894 Bitterman Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 4894 Bitterman Path is pet friendly.
Does 4894 Bitterman Path offer parking?
No, 4894 Bitterman Path does not offer parking.
Does 4894 Bitterman Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4894 Bitterman Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4894 Bitterman Path have a pool?
No, 4894 Bitterman Path does not have a pool.
Does 4894 Bitterman Path have accessible units?
No, 4894 Bitterman Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4894 Bitterman Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 4894 Bitterman Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4894 Bitterman Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4894 Bitterman Path does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Similar Pages

Inver Grove Heights 1 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 Bedrooms
Inver Grove Heights Apartments with GarageInver Grove Heights Apartments with Parking
Inver Grove Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Inver Hills Community CollegeAnoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical College