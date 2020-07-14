Century Court West.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking online portal playground

Brand-New Luxury Townhomes - Homes with Class, Convenience, & Charisma! 1st Month FREE! - These beautiful new Luxury Townhomes are the talk of the town!



Sign a 12-month Lease on one of these brand-new homes, and enjoy your first month FREE!



Spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-level living (you choose the ease of ground floor, or the vista views and vaulted ceilings of upper level!), with the comforts of an Attached Garage, in-home Front-load Washer and Dryer, Forced-air Natural Gas Furnace, and Central Air-conditioning.



Enjoy the luxury of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful flooring, charming balconies and patios, and more!



And all of this in a beautiful setting with generous green spaces! Picnic and BBQ areas, a lovely Pond, and a Fitness Area in the near future!



Conveniently located near Ridgewater, Hutch Health, and 3M, and within walking distance of Dining, Shopping, Movies, and miles of Trails!



NOW taking applications - come see us today!