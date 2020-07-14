All apartments in Hutchinson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Century Court West

1220 Sunset St SW · (320) 238-9718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1220 Sunset St SW, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 Sunset St SW Office at 705 Century Ave SW · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Court West.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
online portal
playground
Brand-New Luxury Townhomes - Homes with Class, Convenience, & Charisma! 1st Month FREE! - These beautiful new Luxury Townhomes are the talk of the town!

Sign a 12-month Lease on one of these brand-new homes, and enjoy your first month FREE!

Spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-level living (you choose the ease of ground floor, or the vista views and vaulted ceilings of upper level!), with the comforts of an Attached Garage, in-home Front-load Washer and Dryer, Forced-air Natural Gas Furnace, and Central Air-conditioning.

Enjoy the luxury of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful flooring, charming balconies and patios, and more!

And all of this in a beautiful setting with generous green spaces! Picnic and BBQ areas, a lovely Pond, and a Fitness Area in the near future!

Conveniently located near Ridgewater, Hutch Health, and 3M, and within walking distance of Dining, Shopping, Movies, and miles of Trails!

NOW taking applications - come see us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $1300-$1350; 50% discount for past and present military, police officers, and firefighters, as our way of saying, THANK YOU!
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Century Court West have any available units?
Century Court West has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Century Court West have?
Some of Century Court West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Court West currently offering any rent specials?
Century Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Century Court West pet-friendly?
No, Century Court West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson.
Does Century Court West offer parking?
Yes, Century Court West offers parking.
Does Century Court West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Court West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Court West have a pool?
No, Century Court West does not have a pool.
Does Century Court West have accessible units?
No, Century Court West does not have accessible units.
Does Century Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, Century Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Century Court West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Century Court West has units with air conditioning.

