5034 Evergreen Drive N

Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

Location

5034 Evergreen Dr N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, central air, 2 car garage, community pool/gym, deck overlooking wildlife pond great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: 1 Max: small dogs (no aggressive breeds) or cats. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 5034 Evergreen Dr #6 Hugo, MN 55038

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

