All apartments in Hugo
Find more places like 14925 Generation Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hugo, MN
/
14925 Generation Avenue N
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:34 PM

14925 Generation Avenue N

14925 Generation Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hugo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14925 Generation Ave N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available early July in a convenient and family-friendly Hugo neighborhood, this split-level 2-bedroom townhome has 1,900 sq ft of living space within its spacious layout! Features include 2 full baths (1 main level, 1 basement), a private master suite, walkout lower level, a balcony deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, and a 2-car attached garage. Residing in the White Bear Lake Area School District, this home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes, including easy access to 35E. Trash Removal, Lawn Care/Landscaping and Snow Removal Included! Tenants are responsible for Electric, Water/Sewer and Gas. Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, central A/C, microwave, fridge ice maker, dishwasher, balcony and back patio. Security Deposit: $1,395. Pets are permitted (two pets max) with additional fees. No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14925 Generation Avenue N have any available units?
14925 Generation Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 14925 Generation Avenue N have?
Some of 14925 Generation Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14925 Generation Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
14925 Generation Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14925 Generation Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 14925 Generation Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 14925 Generation Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 14925 Generation Avenue N offers parking.
Does 14925 Generation Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14925 Generation Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14925 Generation Avenue N have a pool?
No, 14925 Generation Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 14925 Generation Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 14925 Generation Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 14925 Generation Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14925 Generation Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 14925 Generation Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14925 Generation Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hugo 2 BedroomsHugo 3 Bedrooms
Hugo Apartments with BalconyHugo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hugo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities