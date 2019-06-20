14925 Generation Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available early July in a convenient and family-friendly Hugo neighborhood, this split-level 2-bedroom townhome has 1,900 sq ft of living space within its spacious layout! Features include 2 full baths (1 main level, 1 basement), a private master suite, walkout lower level, a balcony deck and patio great for entertaining friends and family, and a 2-car attached garage. Residing in the White Bear Lake Area School District, this home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes, including easy access to 35E. Trash Removal, Lawn Care/Landscaping and Snow Removal Included! Tenants are responsible for Electric, Water/Sewer and Gas. Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, central A/C, microwave, fridge ice maker, dishwasher, balcony and back patio. Security Deposit: $1,395. Pets are permitted (two pets max) with additional fees. No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!