Hugo, MN
14015 Flay Avenue North
Last updated April 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

14015 Flay Avenue North

14015 Flay Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14015 Flay Avenue North, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bedroom on one level rental home with 3 baths. Lower family room with custom bar and gas fire place. Lower level office. Large insulated and heated detached garage. Large open kitchen with new SS appliances. Master bed room with walk through bathroom. Large deck with Privacy fence.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14015 Flay Avenue North have any available units?
14015 Flay Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 14015 Flay Avenue North have?
Some of 14015 Flay Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14015 Flay Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
14015 Flay Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14015 Flay Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 14015 Flay Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 14015 Flay Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 14015 Flay Avenue North offers parking.
Does 14015 Flay Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14015 Flay Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14015 Flay Avenue North have a pool?
No, 14015 Flay Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 14015 Flay Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 14015 Flay Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 14015 Flay Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 14015 Flay Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14015 Flay Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 14015 Flay Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

