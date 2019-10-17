Rent Calculator
All apartments in Hugo
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13848 Flay Avenue N
13848 Flay Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
13848 Flay Avenue North, Hugo, MN 55038
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Affordable Hugo townhouse. 2 nice size bedrooms, open main floor, patio, great location, quiet neighborhood. Quick move in available. No smoking or pets. Water/trash included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13848 Flay Avenue N have any available units?
13848 Flay Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hugo, MN
.
What amenities does 13848 Flay Avenue N have?
Some of 13848 Flay Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13848 Flay Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
13848 Flay Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13848 Flay Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13848 Flay Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 13848 Flay Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 13848 Flay Avenue N offers parking.
Does 13848 Flay Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13848 Flay Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13848 Flay Avenue N have a pool?
No, 13848 Flay Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 13848 Flay Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 13848 Flay Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 13848 Flay Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13848 Flay Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 13848 Flay Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13848 Flay Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
