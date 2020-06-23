All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6

941 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

941 11th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this Meadow Creek one bedroom condo! Upper unit in nice quiet setting. Comes with a garage! Pool access. Close to shopping and many highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have any available units?
941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have?
Some of 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 currently offering any rent specials?
941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 pet-friendly?
No, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 offer parking?
Yes, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 does offer parking.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have a pool?
Yes, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 has a pool.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have accessible units?
No, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 has units with dishwashers.
