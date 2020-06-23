Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6
941 11th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
941 11th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this Meadow Creek one bedroom condo! Upper unit in nice quiet setting. Comes with a garage! Pool access. Close to shopping and many highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have any available units?
941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hopkins, MN
.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hopkins Rent Report
.
What amenities does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have?
Some of 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 currently offering any rent specials?
941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 pet-friendly?
No, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hopkins
.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 offer parking?
Yes, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 does offer parking.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have a pool?
Yes, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 has a pool.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have accessible units?
No, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 11th Ave. S.,, Apt. 6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Similar Pages
Hopkins 1 Bedrooms
Hopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with Garage
Hopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
West St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MN
Elk River, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MN
Savage, MN
Anoka, MN
Ramsey, MN
North St. Paul, MN
Crystal, MN
Little Canada, MN
Buffalo, MN
Robbinsdale, MN
Oakdale, MN
Monticello, MN
White Bear Lake, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Anoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University