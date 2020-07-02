915 11th Ave S, Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning playground bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill

Clean 1 Bed 1 Bath in great Hopkins neighborhood! - Available 05/1 Another Great Listing from Steve and Housing Hub!



This lower level unit has carpet throughout with a large living room and large master bedroom with a vanity bathroom separate from the tub and toilet area. Complete with a galley style kitchen and attached dining room area. Off street parking is available in an assigned off street parking space!! There are large double closets in the large bedroom. Did I mention there is a washer and dryer in the building along with an AC Wall unit as well!! Don't miss out..come see today!!



Excellent location near 169 and Excelsior Blvd, the unit is next to Valley Park which has a great recreation area with playgrounds and picnic areas with charcoal grills. Lots of natural green space complete with bike and walking trails.



Tenants are responsible for electricity only.

Owner pays water/sewer, trash and heat and takes care of lawn and snow care



Very sorry but this building and unit is not pet friendly.

*NO SMOKING IN UNITS*



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please call Steve at 952-288-1227 for additional information and to schedule a showing.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income requirement is 2.5 times the rent proven with pay stubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663671)