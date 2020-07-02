All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

915 11th Ave S, Unit 4

915 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

915 11th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
playground
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Clean 1 Bed 1 Bath in great Hopkins neighborhood! - Available 05/1 Another Great Listing from Steve and Housing Hub!

This lower level unit has carpet throughout with a large living room and large master bedroom with a vanity bathroom separate from the tub and toilet area. Complete with a galley style kitchen and attached dining room area. Off street parking is available in an assigned off street parking space!! There are large double closets in the large bedroom. Did I mention there is a washer and dryer in the building along with an AC Wall unit as well!! Don't miss out..come see today!!

Excellent location near 169 and Excelsior Blvd, the unit is next to Valley Park which has a great recreation area with playgrounds and picnic areas with charcoal grills. Lots of natural green space complete with bike and walking trails.

Tenants are responsible for electricity only.
Owner pays water/sewer, trash and heat and takes care of lawn and snow care

Very sorry but this building and unit is not pet friendly.
*NO SMOKING IN UNITS*

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please call Steve at 952-288-1227 for additional information and to schedule a showing.

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income requirement is 2.5 times the rent proven with pay stubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

