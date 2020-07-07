Cute, clean, and ready to move into.... New stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Conveniently located. Internal stairs to reach unit. Laundry on premises. Pet friendly with $500 refundable deposit. One pet only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 907 11th Avenue S have any available units?
907 11th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 11th Avenue S have?
Some of 907 11th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 11th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
907 11th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 11th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 11th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 907 11th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 907 11th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 907 11th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 11th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 11th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 907 11th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 907 11th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 907 11th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 907 11th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 11th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
