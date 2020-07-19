Meadow Creek Condo! Main floor unit with fireplace. Newer carpet. Includes a garage and one reserved parking spot. Outdoor heated pool. Tenant pays electricity only. Must see! No phone calls or texts please - emails only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 Old Settlers Trail, Apt. 2 have any available units?
806 Old Settlers Trail, Apt. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Old Settlers Trail, Apt. 2 have?
Some of 806 Old Settlers Trail, Apt. 2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Old Settlers Trail, Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
806 Old Settlers Trail, Apt. 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.