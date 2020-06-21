All apartments in Hopkins
805 Smetana Road, Apt.7
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

805 Smetana Road, Apt.7

805 Smetana Road · No Longer Available
Location

805 Smetana Road, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fantastic Meadow Creek Condo! 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit. Vaulted ceilings! Pool and exercise room access. Close to shopping, schools, parks, city bus line and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 have any available units?
805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 have?
Some of 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 currently offering any rent specials?
805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 pet-friendly?
No, 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 offer parking?
Yes, 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 does offer parking.
Does 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 have a pool?
Yes, 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 has a pool.
Does 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 have accessible units?
No, 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Smetana Road, Apt.7 has units with dishwashers.
