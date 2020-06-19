All apartments in Hopkins
754 8th Avenue South

754 8th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

754 8th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343
Peaceful Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Town Home-Hopkins-Pet Friendly!

Spacious two level, 4 bedroom/2 bath town home, located in prime location in Hopkins. Unit has wide open layout and floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight. Has a washer/dryer in the unit and an attached garage. Pet Friendly!

***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***

Available for immediate occupancy
Applicant must have viewed the property in person before applying.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-5
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity/gas/water/sewer/trash/lawn/snow and any optional utility
2 pets-dogs or cat with $300 deposit per cat and $500 deposit for dog + $30/month pet rent. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/7231173053

Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enoM2h_OYys

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

