754 8th Avenue South

Amenities
4 Bedroom Town Home-Hopkins-Pet Friendly!
Spacious two level, 4 bedroom/2 bath town home, located in prime location in Hopkins. Unit has wide open layout and floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight. Has a washer/dryer in the unit and an attached garage. Pet Friendly!
***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***
Available for immediate occupancy
Applicant must have viewed the property in person before applying.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-5
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity/gas/water/sewer/trash/lawn/snow and any optional utility
2 pets-dogs or cat with $300 deposit per cat and $500 deposit for dog + $30/month pet rent. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/7231173053
Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enoM2h_OYys