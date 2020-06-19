754 8th Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage some paid utils

4 Bedroom Town Home-Hopkins-Pet Friendly!



Spacious two level, 4 bedroom/2 bath town home, located in prime location in Hopkins. Unit has wide open layout and floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight. Has a washer/dryer in the unit and an attached garage. Pet Friendly!



***Scammer Alert-Please beware of scammers! Do not give money to anyone until you have viewed the unit in person and signed the Lease***



Available for immediate occupancy

Applicant must have viewed the property in person before applying.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-5

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity/gas/water/sewer/trash/lawn/snow and any optional utility

2 pets-dogs or cat with $300 deposit per cat and $500 deposit for dog + $30/month pet rent. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/7231173053



Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enoM2h_OYys