Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
747 11th Avenue S
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:16 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
747 11th Avenue S
747 11th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
747 11th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2 bedroom upper unit with granite countertops and recent upgrades. Check it out today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 747 11th Avenue S have any available units?
747 11th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hopkins, MN
.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hopkins Rent Report
.
Is 747 11th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
747 11th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 11th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 747 11th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hopkins
.
Does 747 11th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
