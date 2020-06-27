All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 747 11th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
747 11th Avenue S
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:16 AM

747 11th Avenue S

747 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

747 11th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2 bedroom upper unit with granite countertops and recent upgrades. Check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 11th Avenue S have any available units?
747 11th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
Is 747 11th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
747 11th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 11th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 747 11th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 747 11th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 11th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 11th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University