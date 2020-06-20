317 15th Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Available 8/1/2020. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story home is in a great location on a quiet street. The main floor has a nice sized kitchen with an eat-in area that walks out to the side yard, a living room with large windows and hardwood floors, a study area that walks out to the backyard in addition to a bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs is a half bath, a large master and a second bedroom both with great dormer windows. The basement is unfinished with a large open space, a possible office space and an appliance/laundry/storage area plus a bonus workshop area. The home includes a 2 car detached garage and nice outdoor spaces in front and back. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.