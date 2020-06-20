All apartments in Hopkins
317 15th Avenue N

317 15th Avenue North · (952) 221-5557
Location

317 15th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN 55343
Avenues West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1321 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available 8/1/2020. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story home is in a great location on a quiet street. The main floor has a nice sized kitchen with an eat-in area that walks out to the side yard, a living room with large windows and hardwood floors, a study area that walks out to the backyard in addition to a bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs is a half bath, a large master and a second bedroom both with great dormer windows. The basement is unfinished with a large open space, a possible office space and an appliance/laundry/storage area plus a bonus workshop area. The home includes a 2 car detached garage and nice outdoor spaces in front and back. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 15th Avenue N have any available units?
317 15th Avenue N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 15th Avenue N have?
Some of 317 15th Avenue N's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 15th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
317 15th Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 15th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 317 15th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 317 15th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 317 15th Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 317 15th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 15th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 15th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 317 15th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 317 15th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 317 15th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 317 15th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 15th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
