Hibbing, MN
2509 2nd Ave East - #4
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

2509 2nd Ave East - #4

2509 2nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2509 2nd Avenue East, Hibbing, MN 55746

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
4 Unit Apartment Complex,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 have any available units?
2509 2nd Ave East - #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hibbing, MN.
What amenities does 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 have?
Some of 2509 2nd Ave East - #4's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2509 2nd Ave East - #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 pet-friendly?
No, 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hibbing.
Does 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 does offer parking.
Does 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 have a pool?
No, 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 have accessible units?
No, 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 2nd Ave East - #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
