Hermantown, MN
4247 Stebner Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

4247 Stebner Road

Location

4247 Stebner Road, Hermantown, MN 55811
Duluth Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Available 08/01/20 Newer security bldg. Cherry cabinetry, island, SS appliances. Gas fireplace. Walkin closets. 12 X 24 garage incl. Incredible country location, 5 minutes from all shopping. Quiet, private deck with 8' patio door. Water, sewer, garbage incl. Arrowhead Transit to the front door. 50+ Laundry Incl. Main level, no stairs. Bldg. and site smoke and pet free.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Stebner Road have any available units?
4247 Stebner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermantown, MN.
What amenities does 4247 Stebner Road have?
Some of 4247 Stebner Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 Stebner Road currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Stebner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Stebner Road pet-friendly?
No, 4247 Stebner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermantown.
Does 4247 Stebner Road offer parking?
Yes, 4247 Stebner Road offers parking.
Does 4247 Stebner Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4247 Stebner Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Stebner Road have a pool?
No, 4247 Stebner Road does not have a pool.
Does 4247 Stebner Road have accessible units?
No, 4247 Stebner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Stebner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4247 Stebner Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4247 Stebner Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4247 Stebner Road has units with air conditioning.
