4247 Stebner Road

Amenities
4 Available 08/01/20 Newer security bldg. Cherry cabinetry, island, SS appliances. Gas fireplace. Walkin closets. 12 X 24 garage incl. Incredible country location, 5 minutes from all shopping. Quiet, private deck with 8' patio door. Water, sewer, garbage incl. Arrowhead Transit to the front door. 50+ Laundry Incl. Main level, no stairs. Bldg. and site smoke and pet free.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hermantown-mn?lid=13469829
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5889684)