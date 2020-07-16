4247 Stebner Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 Available 08/01/20 Newer security bldg. Cherry cabinetry, island, SS appliances. Gas fireplace. Walkin closets. 12 X 24 garage incl. Incredible country location, 5 minutes from all shopping. Quiet, private deck with 8' patio door. Water, sewer, garbage incl. Arrowhead Transit to the front door. 50+ Laundry Incl. Main level, no stairs. Bldg. and site smoke and pet free.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hermantown-mn?lid=13469829



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889684)