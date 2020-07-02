All apartments in Hastings
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:41 PM

1149 14th Street West

1149 14th Street West · (651) 243-4587
Location

1149 14th Street West, Hastings, MN 55033
Dakota Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,020

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Raised Rambler-3 BR on one-level in Great Family Neighborhood. Large lower level family room. Sprinkler System & Central air.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 14th Street West have any available units?
1149 14th Street West has a unit available for $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1149 14th Street West currently offering any rent specials?
1149 14th Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 14th Street West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 14th Street West is pet friendly.
Does 1149 14th Street West offer parking?
No, 1149 14th Street West does not offer parking.
Does 1149 14th Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 14th Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 14th Street West have a pool?
No, 1149 14th Street West does not have a pool.
Does 1149 14th Street West have accessible units?
No, 1149 14th Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 14th Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1149 14th Street West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1149 14th Street West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1149 14th Street West has units with air conditioning.
