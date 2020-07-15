All apartments in Ham Lake
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast

16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast, Ham Lake, MN 55304

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
5 bedroom 4 bath rental home on 1 Acre. Fenced backyard. 3 Car Garage. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen open to Living room with granite counter tops. 3 bedrooms on the same level. Main level has laundry and extra Bedroom or use as an Office. Walkout basement. Available now for a 12 month lease.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast have any available units?
16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ham Lake, MN.
What amenities does 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast have?
Some of 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 16439 Tippecanoe Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
