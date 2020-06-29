Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator parking garage pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard guest parking package receiving

The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN. With huge closets, screened in porches, and underground parking, you're sure to love living at Valley View! Bring your dog or cat home, and enjoy convenient and budget friendly features such as dishwashers, community laundry, an elevator, and paid heat.



Surrounded by gorgeous parks and golf courses, these Golden Valley apartments are in the prime location! Not only will you find plenty to do outdoors, you can also easily travel on Highway 55 or 100 to connect to so much more! Spring Gate Shopping Center is just a few minutes away featuring shops and dining options. Interstate 394 is just to the south so commuting will be easy! You'll love being part of such a vibrant and welcoming community at Valley View Apartments!