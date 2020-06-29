All apartments in Golden Valley
Find more places like Valley View Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Valley, MN
/
Valley View Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Valley View Apartments

6537 Golden Valley Rd · (833) 635-0422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Golden Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6535-103 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley View Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
guest parking
package receiving
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN. With huge closets, screened in porches, and underground parking, you're sure to love living at Valley View! Bring your dog or cat home, and enjoy convenient and budget friendly features such as dishwashers, community laundry, an elevator, and paid heat.

Surrounded by gorgeous parks and golf courses, these Golden Valley apartments are in the prime location! Not only will you find plenty to do outdoors, you can also easily travel on Highway 55 or 100 to connect to so much more! Spring Gate Shopping Center is just a few minutes away featuring shops and dining options. Interstate 394 is just to the south so commuting will be easy! You'll love being part of such a vibrant and welcoming community at Valley View Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 &12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $35 application fee per adult non refundable
Deposit: $400 per-lease deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley View Apartments have any available units?
Valley View Apartments has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Valley View Apartments have?
Some of Valley View Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Valley View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Valley View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Valley View Apartments offers parking.
Does Valley View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valley View Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley View Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Valley View Apartments has a pool.
Does Valley View Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Valley View Apartments has accessible units.
Does Valley View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Valley View Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Valley View Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Valley View Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms
Golden Valley Apartments with BalconyGolden Valley Pet Friendly Places
Golden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity