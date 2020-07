Talo Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area clubhouse community garden internet cafe fire pit gym pool internet access sauna yoga cats allowed parking bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging game room hot tub

The word Talo is Scandinavian for ahhhhhh. Actually, Talo is the finnish word for home, but context is everything. The Finns are known for their warmth, sincerity and epic hospitality. Talo’s clean, minimalist design and amazing amenities will make your heart beat slower/faster all at once. Stop by today for a tour.