Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Arcata Apartments

901 Xenia Ave S · (424) 356-0143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN 55416

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 01-416 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-634 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,530

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 01-420 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 01-320 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-203 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 01-202 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 01-401 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arcata Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
You love the big city, but want the charm of a tight-knit neighborhood community. At Arcata near Minneapolis, you dont have to choose: live minutes from the bustle of downtown, in a luxurious home nestled in quiet, beautiful Golden Valley.\n\nArcata Apartments are outfitted with the finest amenitiesall units feature spacious floor plans and include gas range and stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands, quartz countertops and full size in-home washer and dryer.\n\nIf youre into entertaining and having friends over, Arcata offers the perfect setting to have a good time. The pool deck comes equipped with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court and a fire pit located right next to the resort-style poolperfect for parties.\n\nAn apartment at Arcata is also a perfect home for your furry friends, the Golden Valley neighborhood is full of lush green parks and winding trails. Theodore Wirth Park, the largest in the Minneapolis area, offers over 750 acres of year-round recreation including a beach, trails for cross-country skiing, biking, and walking, golf, and a snowboard park. Best of all? The park is only five minutes away!\n\nLocated in the close-in suburb of Golden Valley, Arcata lets you live a life of suburban luxury and comfort, all only five miles from the heart of Minneapolis. The Shops at West End, located within walking distance across I-394, includes chic boutiques, restaurants, and bars. You can go out close to home, or hop on I-394 or Highway 100, each located just seconds from your front door, to explore so many other options!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75 per pet
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Please call leasing office for more details.
Dogs
fee: $75/per dog
Parking Details: 1st stall $25, $125 for 2nd stall.
Storage Details: $65 a month per storage unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arcata Apartments have any available units?
Arcata Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arcata Apartments have?
Some of Arcata Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arcata Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arcata Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arcata Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arcata Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arcata Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arcata Apartments offers parking.
Does Arcata Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arcata Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arcata Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Arcata Apartments has a pool.
Does Arcata Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Arcata Apartments has accessible units.
Does Arcata Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arcata Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Arcata Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arcata Apartments has units with air conditioning.
