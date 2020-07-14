Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

You love the big city, but want the charm of a tight-knit neighborhood community. At Arcata near Minneapolis, you dont have to choose: live minutes from the bustle of downtown, in a luxurious home nestled in quiet, beautiful Golden Valley.



Arcata Apartments are outfitted with the finest amenitiesall units feature spacious floor plans and include gas range and stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands, quartz countertops and full size in-home washer and dryer.



If youre into entertaining and having friends over, Arcata offers the perfect setting to have a good time. The pool deck comes equipped with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court and a fire pit located right next to the resort-style poolperfect for parties.



An apartment at Arcata is also a perfect home for your furry friends, the Golden Valley neighborhood is full of lush green parks and winding trails. Theodore Wirth Park, the largest in the Minneapolis area, offers over 750 acres of year-round recreation including a beach, trails for cross-country skiing, biking, and walking, golf, and a snowboard park. Best of all? The park is only five minutes away!



Located in the close-in suburb of Golden Valley, Arcata lets you live a life of suburban luxury and comfort, all only five miles from the heart of Minneapolis. The Shops at West End, located within walking distance across I-394, includes chic boutiques, restaurants, and bars. You can go out close to home, or hop on I-394 or Highway 100, each located just seconds from your front door, to explore so many other options!