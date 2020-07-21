All apartments in Golden Valley
9143 Mn 55
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:10 AM

9143 Mn 55

9143 Olson Memorial Highway · No Longer Available
Location

9143 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Garden level 2 bed/1 bath condo in great location in Golden Valley. Smaller quiet community, yet still located very near shopping, dining, and other conveniences - 10 minute drive to downtown Minneapolis and 15 minute drive to Uptown. Walk on General Mills Nature Preserve trails right outside your door, and close to Brookview Golf Course.

Rental features: air conditioner, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and community features include access to a pool.

Rent includes 1 garage stall (with plenty of overflow parking available), gas, water/sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric. Coin operated laundry and personal storage unit on the same floor.

Cats welcome with $100 nonrefundable fee. Application fee is $25, payed directly to the company (Avail) and can be used for future applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 Mn 55 have any available units?
9143 Mn 55 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 9143 Mn 55 have?
Some of 9143 Mn 55's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9143 Mn 55 currently offering any rent specials?
9143 Mn 55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 Mn 55 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9143 Mn 55 is pet friendly.
Does 9143 Mn 55 offer parking?
Yes, 9143 Mn 55 offers parking.
Does 9143 Mn 55 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9143 Mn 55 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 Mn 55 have a pool?
Yes, 9143 Mn 55 has a pool.
Does 9143 Mn 55 have accessible units?
No, 9143 Mn 55 does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 Mn 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9143 Mn 55 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9143 Mn 55 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9143 Mn 55 has units with air conditioning.
