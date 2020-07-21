9143 Mn 55

Amenities
Garden level 2 bed/1 bath condo in great location in Golden Valley. Smaller quiet community, yet still located very near shopping, dining, and other conveniences - 10 minute drive to downtown Minneapolis and 15 minute drive to Uptown. Walk on General Mills Nature Preserve trails right outside your door, and close to Brookview Golf Course.
Rental features: air conditioner, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and community features include access to a pool.
Rent includes 1 garage stall (with plenty of overflow parking available), gas, water/sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric. Coin operated laundry and personal storage unit on the same floor.
Cats welcome with $100 nonrefundable fee. Application fee is $25, payed directly to the company (Avail) and can be used for future applications.